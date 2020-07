Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul water authorities have launched an on-site investigation of the city's water distribution system after receiving a complaint that a larva-like creature was found in the city's tap water.According to the Seoul Waterworks Authority, a resident at an apartment in the Jung District in Seoul found the creature at 11 p.m. Sunday on the floor of the bathroom.The resident reportedly said that the reddish creature was about one centimeter long and as thick as a hair.Workers at the water authorities have collected the worm and are looking into how it came to be in the tap water.The complaint came as the city of Incheon and several other regions in Gyeonggi Province are receiving a number of similar reports.