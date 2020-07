Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly rebuked officials for failing to ensure a timely supply of equipment and materials for the construction of a large-scale hospital in Pyongyang.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim issued the criticism during a field inspection of the construction site for Pyongyang General Hospital.The report said Kim strongly rebuked officials for carrying out the construction "in a careless manner" without establishing a proper budget plan.The KCNA said Kim ordered an investigation of the coordination commission and the replacement of all the officials responsible.Kim reportedly pointed out a "serious digression" from the original intentions of the project, saying that the officials are burdening the people by encouraging all kinds of "assistance."