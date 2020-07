Photo : YONHAP News

The ratio of South Korea's household debt to gross domestic product(GDP) is now the largest among some 40 major economies in the world.According to recent data by the Institute of International Finance on Sunday, the ratio of the country's household debt to GDP came to 97-point-nine percent at the end of the first quarter.It was the largest among 39 major economies, followed by Britain with 84-point-four percent, then Hong Kong, the United States and Thailand.The country's ratio increased by five-point-eight percentage points on-quarter, posting the world's third fastest growth after Hong Kong and China, which grew by nine percentage points and six-point-four percentage points, respectively.