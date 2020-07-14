Lee Nak-yon, Lee Jae-myung See Gap in Approval Ratings Narrowing

Photo : YONHAP News

The gap in approval ratings between two major presidential hopefuls from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has narrowed to within the margin of error for the first time.A Realmeter survey on a thousand adults showed that 23-point-three percent picked former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon as their favorite presidential candidate while 18-point-seven percent chose Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung.The survey commissioned by YTN and conducted last Friday had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.The approval rating for the former prime minister hit a ceiling of 40-point-two percent following the April general elections before consistently dropping. The governor’s rating jumped by more than three percentage points after the Supreme Court acquitted him of violating the Public Official Election Act last week.Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl ranked third at 14-point-three percent, up by four-point-two percentage points from a month ago.Independent lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo, a former presidential candidate from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), came in fourth with five-point-nine percent, followed by former UFP chair Hong Joon-pyo at five-point-one percent, People’s Party Chair Ahn Cheol-soo at four-point-eight percent and former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at four-point-seven percent.