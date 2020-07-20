S. Korea Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have fallen below 30, thanks to a sharp decline in local infections.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 13-thousand-771 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the nation so far, including 26 patients compiled in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m.Of the new cases, 22 were imported from overseas, including ten detected upon arrival, extending the rally of double-digit daily cases to the 25th consecutive day.The remaining four were domestic cases, marking the lowest number of local transmissions since the nation began to see a resurgence with a cluster linked to clubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district on May 8. Two were from Seoul, while Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, each, added one.It is still too early to tell whether the trend will hold as fewer tests are administered on Sundays. Saturday and Sunday reported 39 and 34 new cases, respectively.Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to the virus rose by one to 296.