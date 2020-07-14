Police Arrest Instructor at Center of Incheon COVID-19 Cluster

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have arrested a private institute instructor in Incheon whose failure to disclose information contributed to a cluster of COVID-19 infections that spread across the nation.Police at Incheon’s Michuhol District said they handed over the instructor, identified only as A, to the prosecution with recommendation to indict on the charge of violating the law on preventing and managing infectious diseases.The 24-year-old instructor is accused of concealing the fact that he was an instructor and where he had been in the process of being inspected by health authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus on May 9.A was infected after visiting a club and bar in Seoul’s Itaewon area around May 2.Quarantine authorities weren’t able to test those who had come in contact with A for three days, which is how long it took for them to obtain location records of A from police.A was found to have infected one of his students who went on to infect others after visiting a coin-operated singing room. Through that site, a cluster of infections emerged, eventually spreading to a buffet restaurant in Bucheon.The number of COVID-19 infections related to A is estimated to be around 80 nationwide, including more than 40 people in Incheon, with some being elementary, middle and high school students.