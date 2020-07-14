DP Floor Leader: Administrative Capital Way to Counter Soaring Housing Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said relocating the National Assembly, presidential office and government ministries to the central administrative city of Sejong would be one way to counter soaring housing prices.In his address to parliament on Monday, Kim Tae-nyeon called for action from the Assembly, stressing that an administrative capital is a major premise and crucial strategy for balanced development and innovation-based regional growth.Kim vowed to tighten regulations on homeowners with multiple properties and introduce a system requiring them to restitute excess earnings.On the stalled peace efforts concerning the Korean Peninsula, the floor leader announced plans to form a bipartisan delegation to visit Washington and Beijing prior to the U.S. presidential election in November.Kim then apologized to victims of alleged sexual harassment by DP-affiliated heads of municipal governments, the most recent being late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, vowing to find the truth and prevent future incidents.