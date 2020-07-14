PM Chung Orders Probe into Larva-Like Organisms Found in Tap Water

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun ordered an investigation into recent findings of larva-like organisms in tap water, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as an emergency inspection of purification facilities nationwide.According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat on Monday, Chung ordered the environment minister to conduct the probes in cooperation with municipal governments and to put forth preventive measures.The prime minister's call comes as cases initially reported in Incheon have expanded to include parts of Gyeonggi Province and Seoul, and even the southeastern city of Busan.On Sunday, a resident in Seoul's Jung district reported finding a one-centimeter-long, larva-like organism as thick as a hair in the bathroom, prompting the city's water authorities to launch an investigation.Eleven similar cases were reported in the southeastern city of Busan as of Monday morning.