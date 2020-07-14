S. Korea Says No Discussion Held with US on Troop Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says it has not held discussions with the United States about a possible reduction of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula.That's according to the Defense Ministry’s deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik Monday, who said the countries’ defense ministers are not expected to discuss the issue during their upcoming phone conversation.Asked about the date for the ministerial meeting, the spokesperson said the allies are closely consulting on the details.Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal(WSJ) reported that the Pentagon had offered the White House options on reducing troop levels in South Korea, although no decision has yet been made.The allies have not yet narrowed differences on sharing the cost of the upkeep of 28-thousand-500 soldiers in U.S. Forces Korea under the Special Measures Agreement, the previous of which expired on December, 31, 2019.