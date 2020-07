Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the National Police Agency said an investigation into the alleged leak of a complaint filed against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon should depend on how the prosecution decides to proceed with the case.This comes amid controversy over when and how Park allegedly became aware of the sexual harassment allegations made by his former secretary prior to his apparent suicide.At a confirmation hearing on Monday, Kim Chang-yong was grilled by lawmakers about the police report filed to the presidential office on July 8 regarding the sexual harassment complaint, to which he said the police were following internal regulations.The nominee also said it would be difficult to investigate the allegations, since the accused has died and the case should be closed with "no right to indict" in accordance with related regulations.