President Moon Decides to Preserve Greenbelt Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided not to lift greenbelt restrictions on land development, including in the Seoul area, as the country is groping for measures to address the housing supply shortage.According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, President Moon Jae-in reached the decision on Monday during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.The two reportedly agreed that preserving greenbelt areas is in the best interest of future generations.The decision came amid a controversy triggered by the Land Ministry’s announcement last week to review the possibility of downsizing greenbelt restriction zones in Seoul.The lifting of restrictions was considered necessary for a government drive to root out speculative real estate investment and was intended to meet actual housing needs in the greater Seoul area, which currently accommodates more than half of the country’s population.However, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has reiterated its opposition to such a move, stressing the possible ecological impact, while some members of the ruling bloc also voiced concerns that the potential measure may dilute anti-speculation measures.Meanwhile, government ministers vowed in a meeting earlier in the day presided over by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki to come up with new measures to increase housing supply as quickly as possible.