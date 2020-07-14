Defense Ministry Denies Talks Took Place over US Troop Cuts

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Seoul's Defense Ministry said Monday that no discussions have taken place with the U.S. about a reduction in the number of American troops stationed in South Korea. The denial comes amid mounting speculation about a possible U.S. troop cutback following a media report that the Pentagon offered the White House options for a reduction.Sam Len reports.Report: South Korea says it has not held discussions with the U.S. about a possible reduction of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula.The denial comes after the Wall Street Journal(WSJ) reported last Friday that the Pentagon had offered the White House options on reducing troop levels in South Korea, although no decision has been made.[Sound bite: Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik (Korean/English translation)]"I've said this several times already, but no discussions have taken place between the two countries regarding adjustments to the size of U.S. Forces Korea."Speculation has been mounting of a reduced troop presence on the Korean Peninsula following U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent dissatisfaction with South Korea's reluctance to pay more to keep 28-thousand-500 American soldiers stationed in the South.South Korea has proposed a 13-percent increase from the 870 million dollars it paid in 2019. But Washington reportedly wants the South to pay more than a billion dollars a year, which is up around 50 percent.The issue is especially sensitive, since any talk of a reduction in U.S. troop presence could send a message to North Korea that Washington’s resolve to defend South Korea may have weakened.When asked about the possibility of a troop reduction being discussed at an upcoming defense ministerial meeting, the spokesperson once again denied the possibility.[Sound bite: Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik (Korean/English translation)]"South Korean and U.S. defense officials are consulting closely about the videoconference, but the issue of adjusting the size of U.S. Forces Korea will not be discussed as far as I know."The date of the videoconference call between the two officials has not been decided.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.