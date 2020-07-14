Ex-News Reporter Refutes KBS Report on Collusion with Senior Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Dong-jae, a former cable news reporter arrested for alleged political collusion, refuted a KBS report that he had plotted with a senior prosecutor to seek incriminating information on Rhyu Si-min, a retired liberal politician.On Sunday, Lee's counsel unveiled parts of the conversation the ex-Channel A reporter had with Han Dong-hoon, a senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, in February.In the transcript, Han says he is not interested in Rhyu's involvement in the alleged stock price manipulation of a biotech company.When Lee mentions writing a letter to Lee Chul, a convicted fraudster whom he is accused of pressuring to provide a list of ruling camp figures his investment firm purportedly lobbied, Han says Lee may be able to find a new lead.Claiming that the two had never discussed April's general elections, the chief prosecutor or the opposition party at that meeting, Lee denied he colluded with Han.On Saturday, KBS reported that Lee stressed the need to investigate the allegations against Rhyu to help the opposition win in April, ultimately allowing more power to the prosecutor general, to which Han said he was willing to help.In refuting the KBS report, Han filed a complaint against the public broadcaster and the person who provided such information with the prosecution for defamation.A day after its initial report, KBS issued an apology for parts that had not been thoroughly confirmed.