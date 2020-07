Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) will submit a bill to the National Assembly on Monday seeking to impeach Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae.During an emergency party meeting on the same day, UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young said Minister Choo violated the law by abusing her power and reassigning prosecutors who were in the middle of investigations even though it was not time for official reshuffles.The floor leader also said Choo breached the law and tainted the dignity of the post more so than any other justice minister, adding she has hindered the prosecution’s independence.He anticipated that many from the ruling Democratic Party will also vote in favor of the impeachment motion.After being submitted, the bill will be reported to the plenary session on Tuesday and a vote is expected to take place Friday.