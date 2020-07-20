Daily COVID-19 Increase Drops to Month-Low amid Decreasing Clusters

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: July 20 is exactly six months since the day South Korea reported its first case of COVID-19. Reflecting the gradual decrease of clusters in the capital area and the southwestern Jeolla region, the daily increase of infections dropped to a month-low of 26.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, 26 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the accumulated total to 13-thousand-771.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the daily increase is the lowest since 17 were reported on June 22, while the number of community infections totaling four was also the lowest since May 8.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean)]"There were four new community infections in the past day. We welcome news that the daily increase fell below ten for the first time since May 19. Not only that, local infections have been on a continued decline and we are beginning to believe that we will be able to maintain day-to-day life amid quarantine."Kim said the percentage of cases with an unknown route of infection in the past two weeks has dropped from eight-point-seven to seven-point-eight percent. Additionally, the number of clusters has nearly halved from 16 to nine during the same period.Authorities, however, are keeping a watchful eye on imported cases, which totaled 22 on Monday, five times that of local infections.[Sound bite: Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip (Korean)]"We are seriously perceiving the current increase in imported cases amid prolonged outbreaks around the world and plan to thoroughly enhance management of incoming travelers in cooperation with related ministries."The number of imported cases has stayed over ten since June 26, amid the easing of lockdowns around the world and an influx of seasonal migrant workers.July 20 also marks six months to the day the country first reported a case of COVID-19.The vice health minister said the continuation of the pandemic is inevitable until a vaccine and specific treatments are developed.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.