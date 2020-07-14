Prosecutors Question MBC Reporter That Revealed Alleged Media-Prosecution Collusion

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors questioned a second reporter in another case related to their investigation into alleged collusion between a former cable news reporter and a senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned MBC reporter Jang In-su Monday morning. Jang initially reported on the allegations on March 31.A conservative civic group has filed a complaint against Jang and others at the public broadcaster, accusing them of fabrication, defamation and obstruction of business.Meanwhile, the prosecution also questioned Lee Dong-jae, the former Channel A reporter accused of colluding with senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, for the first time since his pre-trial detention.While the investigative agency is zeroing in on Han's alleged role in pressuring a convicted fraudster to provide a list of ruling camp figures his investment firm purportedly lobbied, both Lee and Han are denying the alleged collusion.