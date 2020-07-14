Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Prosecutors Question MBC Reporter That Revealed Alleged Media-Prosecution Collusion

Write: 2020-07-20 15:56:58Update: 2020-07-20 17:00:37

Prosecutors Question MBC Reporter That Revealed Alleged Media-Prosecution Collusion

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors questioned a second reporter in another case related to their investigation into alleged collusion between a former cable news reporter and a senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned MBC reporter Jang In-su Monday morning. Jang initially reported on the allegations on March 31.

A conservative civic group has filed a complaint against Jang and others at the public broadcaster, accusing them of fabrication, defamation and obstruction of business.

Meanwhile, the prosecution also questioned Lee Dong-jae, the former Channel A reporter accused of colluding with senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, for the first time since his pre-trial detention.

While the investigative agency is zeroing in on Han's alleged role in pressuring a convicted fraudster to provide a list of ruling camp figures his investment firm purportedly lobbied, both Lee and Han are denying the alleged collusion.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >