Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has criticized the Trump administration's reported move to reduce U.S. troops in South Korea.Writing on Twitter Sunday, Bolton said America is not "great again" when it's in retreat. He said troop withdrawals from South Korea and Germany send the wrong message to authoritarian governments and abandon close allies.He added a link to a Wall Street Journal commentary titled "A Trump Retreat From Korea?"The editorial on Friday said it was rumored a couple months ago that President Trump was pushing the Pentagon to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Germany and South Korea.It continued that since then, Trump has ordered the withdrawal of 95-hundred troops stationed in Germany and may do the same with U.S. forces in South Korea.