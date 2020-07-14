US Flies Spy Plane over S. Korea After North Stresses War Deterrent

Photo : YONHAP News

A day after North Korea called for stronger war deterrence, the U.S. military flew a spy plane over South Korea to monitor the North's moves.According to aviation tracker "No Callsign," the U.S. Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane flew over metropolitan Seoul on Monday morning.The electronic surveillance aircraft can detect telemetry signals and analyze the trajectory of warheads.It's been about a month since it was last spotted over the Korean Peninsula.The U.S. frequently flies spy planes over the region but typically with their location tracking devices turned off. The latest sighting means the device was turned on intentionally, possibly in a move to pressure North Korea.Pyongyang's state media said Sunday that leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the ruling party's Central Military Commission and discussed key issues to further bolster the country's "war deterrent."