USFK Commander Assures S. Korean Public about Incoming COVID-19 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. military commander in South Korea has sought to assure the South Korean public over COVID-19 infections involving incoming U.S. military personnel.USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams told the American Forces Network(AFN) on Monday that he views the current situation as being serious, but added that strict control measures have been in place that are proving to be effective and successful.Abrams said USFK members arriving in South Korea are being efficiently controlled so they would avoid unnecessary contact with South Korean citizens.The U.S. commander also argued that the number of USFK personnel who tested positive upon arrival in the past two months accounts for less than eight percent of the total cases of imported infections in South Korea during the period.His remarks came amid growing calls from the South Korean public for the USFK to strengthen preventive quarantine measures following a recent string of confirmations involving incoming members.Seventy-four soldiers, families and other personnel related to the USFK were found to have arrived carrying the virus so far.