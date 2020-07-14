Seoul Water Authorities Suspect External Factors Behind Worm Found in Tap Water

Photo : YONHAP News

Water management authorities in Seoul said on Monday that they have found no abnormality in tap water at a residential-commercial building in the capital following a report that a larva-like organism was found on the floor of a bathroom in that structure.Seoul Waterworks Authority announced the results of inspections on water samples collected from nine sites in the Jung District “officetel” unit, including the shower system, bathroom washstand, kitchen sink and water tank.The agency suspected external factors, including the possibility of the organism entering through a drain and not the water pipe, adding that regular inspections of the city’s water supply systems showed no problems as recently as last week.The reported discovery of the reddish organism measuring about one centimeter in length and the thickness of a human hair followed similar reports from Incheon and Gyeonggi Province and was also ensued by reports from other regions, including the southern port city of Busan.