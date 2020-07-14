June 15 Joint Declaration Committee Criticizes Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Campaigns

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean committee set up to oversee the implementation of inter-Korean agreements signed at the first-ever bilateral summit has criticized defector-led anti-Pyongyang campaigns.In a statement released on Monday, the June 15, 2000 Joint Declaration Committee expressed support for the South Korean government’s recent decision to revoke the licenses granted to two leaflet campaign groups.The committee argued that the defector groups are citing North Koreans’ right to information, but are in effect committing crimes that harm the safety and interest of the South Korean public.It also said their campaigns have nothing to do with enhancing human rights as they claim, and accused the groups of triggering military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula.Last Friday, the Unification Ministry revoked the licenses of Fighters for a Free North Korea, led by North Korean defector-turned-activist Park Sang-hak, and another group led by his brother, on charges of infringing on public interest with their propaganda activities.The anti-North Korean leaflet campaigns, which send balloons into North Korea carrying anti-communist fliers, rice and other items, drew vehement protests from the North recently.