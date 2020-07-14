Police Questioning Dozens of People Who Recently Phoned Late Seoul Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the exact cause of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's death are questioning several people who contacted the late mayor within two days before his demise.A police official said Monday that people who contacted Park are being questioned and added that the contents of their alleged telephone conversations with the mayor will be scrutinized if necessary.The people being questioned were known to have spoken with the mayor on the phone on July 8 and July 9, which is the day when he went missing before he was eventually found dead.Around 10 people were or will apparently be summoned for questioning, while dozens of others will be also questioned via telephone.Police plan to question later this week Lim Soon-young, the late mayor’s special adviser for gender equality, who was known to have first told Park about the sexual harassment allegations directed against him.