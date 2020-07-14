S. Korea Successfully Launches First Military Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first military communications satellite was successfully launched into space from Florida in the United States.Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said that a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Anasis-II satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Korea time.The Anasis-II will begin operation after reaching an orbit of some 36-thousand kilometers in two weeks.With the launch, South Korea now has its first military-only communication satellite featuring advanced anti-jamming systems and increased information processing speed and communication distance.The satellite, manufactured by European aerospace firm Airbus, is part of an offset package for South Korea's purchase of 40 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin in 2014. Lockheed subcontracted the satellite manufacturing deal in 2016 to Airbus.