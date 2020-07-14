Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Science

S. Korea Successfully Launches First Military Satellite

Write: 2020-07-21 08:13:35Update: 2020-07-21 10:00:07

S. Korea Successfully Launches First Military Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first military communications satellite was successfully launched into space from Florida in the United States.

Seoul's Defense Acquisition Program Administration said that a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Anasis-II satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Korea time.

The Anasis-II will begin operation after reaching an orbit of some 36-thousand kilometers in two weeks. 

With the launch, South Korea now has its first military-only communication satellite featuring advanced anti-jamming systems and increased information processing speed and communication distance. 

The satellite, manufactured by European aerospace firm Airbus, is part of an offset package for South Korea's purchase of 40 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin in 2014. Lockheed subcontracted the satellite manufacturing deal in 2016 to Airbus.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >