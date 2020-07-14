Police Questions Late Seoul Mayor's Special Adviser on Gender Equality

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the circumstances of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's death questioned his special adviser on gender equality on Monday.Im Soon-young appeared at the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station at 9:20 p.m. that day and left at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.A police official said that Im generally cooperated and the questioning went well.The mayor was found dead in Seoul in the early hours on July 10 in an apparent suicide, less than two days after his former secretary filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.The police reportedly grilled Im on how she came to be aware of the complaint and whether she informed Park.The gender adviser, a key witness in the case, was reportedly the first person to notify the mayor of the police complaint on July 8 and held a related meeting with Park that night.Police are also investigating other people who contacted the late mayor in the days before his death.