South Korea's producer prices posted growth for the first time in five months in June.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the producer price index for all commodities and services came to 102-point-52, up point-five percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, marks the first on-month growth since January. The index remained unchanged from a month earlier in May.The prices of industrial goods rose one percent on-month in June, posting the first gain after dropping for five straight months. The growth marked the largest on-month gain since September 2017.The price index for the service sector gained point-three percent from the previous month.However, producer prices for agriculture, livestock and fisheries dropped one-point-six percent on-month.