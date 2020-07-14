US Lawmakers Oppose Possible Troop Cut in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. lawmakers have criticized the Trump administration following a report that the White House is considering a reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea.Democratic Rep. Ami Bera, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, tweeted on Sunday that the troop cut would be an "irresponsible decision."Bera wrote that the U.S.' partnership with South Korea, which has strong bipartisan support in Congress, not only ensures peace and prosperity in the region, but it protects American security.The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the Pentagon presented the White House with options for reducing U.S. Forces Korea in March.The report prompted criticism from Republican lawmakers as well.Sen. Ben Sasse denounced the move as "strategic incompetence," while Rep. Mark Green tweeted that "now more than ever, the U.S. must work together with South Korea."