Photo : YONHAP News

An official from the World Health Organization(WHO) said more than eleven hundred people in North Korea have been tested for COVID-19 recently and all received negative results.Edwin Salvador, the WHO representative in Pyongyang, reportedly made the remarks in an interview with Radio Free Asia on Monday.Salvador said that currently, 610 North Korean nationals are in quarantine, adding all of them are workers at Nampo Port or in the Dandong-Sinuiju area along the border with China.North Korea tested 922 people from June 6 to 19 and placed 255 people under quarantine on June 30.The WHO official said that North Korea is enforcing strict social distancing measures, under which North Koreans must wear face masks at all public facilities and gatherings and public events are banned.