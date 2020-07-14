Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Discuss Cost Sharing, Other Pending Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States recently discussed pending issues, including the protracted negotiations on defense cost sharing.Seoul’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper held telephone talks at around 7 a.m., Korea time.According to the ministry, the two discussed the defense cost talks regarding the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK), as well as the joint command post exercise and preparations for the transfer of wartime operational control.Few details of the conversation were immediately made available, but the ministry said they reaffirmed the firmness of the alliance and close coordination between the defense authorities from the two countries.Jeong and Esper also shared opinions on the current security situation concerning the Korean Peninsula and agreed to continue diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of North Korea and lasting peace in the region.They were also speculated to have discussed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent order to bolster the country’s “war deterrent.”The ministry said the two sides agreed to maintain joint readiness and defense posture to deal with the fluid security situation on the peninsula.