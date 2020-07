Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked sixth out of 138 countries in terms of military strength on a list drawn up by website Global Firepower(GFP).According to the GFP's latest assessment on Tuesday, South Korea’s Power Index score gauging military strength stood at zero-point-1509 to rank sixth this year, up by a notch from last year.The Global Firepower ranking utilizes over 50 factors to determine a given nation’s Power Index score, including available manpower, weapon diversity, defense budget, logistical flexibility and geographical components.The closer the index is to zero, the stronger a military power the country is considered to be.North Korea ranked 25th this year, down seven notches from a year earlier. The top three countries on the list were the United States, Russia and China in that order.