Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have bounced back to over 40 following new clusters in the nation’s capital.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday reported 45 cases detected in the past 24 hours ending at 12 a.m., bringing the cumulative tally to 13-thousand-816.Of the new figure, 20 were transmitted locally, a sharp increase from four reported the previous day. Seoul reported 18 of the latest cases including those linked to a nursing home in Gangseo District, which has reported nine cases since Sunday.Twenty-five cases were imported from overseas, marking the 26th consecutive day with 10 or more inflows.The number of virus-related deaths remained unchanged at 296.