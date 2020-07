Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has designated August 17 a temporary holiday to extend the weekend on which Liberation Day falls this year into a three-day holiday.The designation was approved Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in.At the meeting, Moon said he hopes the extended holiday would offer a small consolation to the South Korean people in their struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The move is aimed at allowing time off for medical workers and the public fatigued from the prolonged fight against COVID-19. Also, it is hoped to further stimulate spending from the holiday season that runs from late July to early August.The fact there are two less public holidays this year compared to last year was also taken into account.