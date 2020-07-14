Defense Chiefs from S. Korea, US Reaffirm Resolve for OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs from South Korea and the United States reaffirmed the allies' resolve for a conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.That's according to the Defense Ministry on Tuesday following a phone conversation between Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.While vowing to "unwaveringly" push for the planned transfer, the two agreed that the conditions must be thoroughly met before it is completed.The required conditions include South Korea's capability to lead the allies' combined defense mechanism, its capacity to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and a stable security environment in the region.South Korea and the U.S. carried out an initial operational capability(IOC) test last August, and are expected to carry out a Full Operational Capability(FOC) test in time for their summer exercise this year.The dates for the upcoming exercise have yet to be decided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In assessing the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the two sides vowed to continue supporting diplomatic efforts for the North's denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace.Seoul, meanwhile, denied there was any discussion on Washington's reduction of troops stationed on the peninsula.