South Korea's waterworks authorities launched an investigation into larva-like organisms found in tap water in the Seoul metropolitan area and southeastern city of Busan.According to the Incheon city government as of Monday, there have been more than 160 reports in the city since the first finding was disclosed on July 9.Officials suspect the organisms traveled to residential areas through the pipelines after a winged insect laid eggs at a water purification plant in the city.While dozens of similar sightings were reported in Seoul, parts of Gyeonggi Province and Busan, authorities so far believe the organisms in those cases may have entered homes through residential water tanks, drains and sewers.Regardless of the origin of the organisms, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday called for an inspection of water purification facilities nationwide.