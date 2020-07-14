Fire at Yongin Logistics Center Kills at Least 5 Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at a large warehouse in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, killing at least five people.According to local fire authorities, the blaze started at SLC logistics center at 8:29 a.m. on Tuesday, when a total of 69 people were known to have been working.Firefighters were mobilized and put out the blaze in two hours before all five victims were found dead on the fourth basement level of the facility. Eight others sustained injuries, including one in critical condition.Police and fire authorities are continuing a search for additional survivors or victims, while looking into the cause of the fire.Over 60 workers reportedly fled from the site before the fire further spread, but some were known to have been trapped inside the building. Three trapped workers were either rescued or managed to get out later.The warehouse was built on a 115-thousand square meter plot in December 2018, and has nine stories including five underground floors.