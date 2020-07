Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said it would wait for political parties' discussion on a possible relocation of the National Assembly, the presidential office and all government ministries to the administrative city of Sejong before deciding its position.The remarks from a key official at the top office came Monday after ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon called for the relocation to counter soaring housing prices.The presidential official said while the issue should be addressed by the National Assembly, public opinion should also be taken into account.The official declined to comment whether the DP floor leader had consulted with the top office before making the proposal.