UFP Floor Leader Accuses Moon Administration of Hypocrisy, Impudence

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) accused the Moon Jae-in administration of hypocrisy and impudence, urging the people to realize the seriousness of its dictatorial governance and stand up against it.In his address to the National Assembly Tuesday, Joo Ho-young said only the people hold the power to stop the tyranny of the administration and ruling Democratic Party(DP).Calling the government's anti-speculative real estate policies involving drastic increases in property taxes a "great failure," Joo called for President Moon to issue a public apology and dismiss Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee.The floor leader said deregulation and increasing supply are the ways to tackle soaring housing prices.Regarding his DP counterpart's proposal to relocate the National Assembly, the presidential office and all government ministries to the administrative city of Sejong, Joo accused the DP of attempting to draw attention away from the housing issue.