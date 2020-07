Photo : YONHAP News

A multinational group of drug traffickers led by a South Korean national has been arrested by authorities in Vietnam.According to Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security on Monday, seven members of the group -- two South Koreans, two Chinese and three Vietnamese nationals -- were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.The group's operation in Ho Chi Minh City involving a 30-ton container with large amounts of methamphetamine hidden inside large granite blocks was busted at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.The granite was about to be exported to South Korea's Incheon Port.Authorities also raided five other locations to seize a total of 40 kilograms of the drug.