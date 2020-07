Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean police left the door open to possibly investigating sexual harassment allegations against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon through examining city officials' alleged abetting.This comes as the sexual harassment case is expected to be closed with "no right to indict" since the accused has died.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Tuesday, they expect to look into the allegations once the need to forcibly investigate the suspected abetting and neglect is recognized.While the police have questioned city officials, none have been formally booked.The police have raided servers as part of a separate investigation into secondary damage inflicted on Park's accuser, his former secretary, both on and offline.