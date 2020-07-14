'S. Korea Considering Adjusting COVID-19 Treatment Support for Foreigners'

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea said they would consider adjusting treatment support for foreigners who test positive for COVID-19 after entering the country if and when the costs become a burden for domestic quarantine.The Central Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters said Tuesday that such adjustments should follow related legal revisions.The South Korean government had previously covered costs for tests, treatment and quarantine of foreign travelers, but stopped paying for quarantine amid a rise in infections of foreign visitors.The same rules apply in most other nations as the World Health Organization(WHO) recommends host countries pay for tests and treatment of foreigners to prevent the spread of the virus.Authorities also said they will look into banning the entry of foreigners from six countries required to submit polymerase chain reaction(PCR) test results that are found to have submitted false documents.