ROK-US Defense Chiefs to Push for Conditions-based OPCON Transfer

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: In a phone meeting Tuesday, the defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. discussed various pending issues such as the transfer of wartime operational command, a joint military drill in the year’s second half and negotiations on shared defense costs. However, an alleged consideration by the White House of reducing U.S. troops in South Korea was not on the agenda.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: The defense chiefs from South Korea and the United States reaffirmed the allies' resolve for a conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.According to the Defense Ministry, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed the transfer among other issues over the phone on Tuesday.While vowing to "unwaveringly" push for the planned transfer, the two agreed that the conditions must be thoroughly met before it is completed.The required conditions include the capability to lead the allies' combined defense mechanism, a capacity to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, and a stable security environment in the region.But the discussion failed to wrap up a decision on the joint military exercise slated for next month. This is partly due to variables like determining the scale of the U.S. deployment to South Korea and the mandatory two-week quarantine of soldiers upon their arrival as a measure against COVID-19.Seoul, meanwhile, said a possible reduction of U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula was not discussed. The Wall Street Journal said Friday in an editorial that the Pentagon presented the White House with options for reducing U.S. Forces Korea in March.As for the ongoing discussions on the defense cost-sharing deal, a Pentagon official said Esper only echoed Washington’s previous stance that Seoul needs to increase its share.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.