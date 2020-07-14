Full Text Revealed of Conversation Between Ex-Reporter and Senior Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The full text has been unveiled of a controversial conversation ex-Channel A reporter Lee Dong-jae had with senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon in February.Lee’s counsel unveiled on Tuesday the seven-page transcript after having disclosed parts of the conversation earlier on Sunday.The transcript has been cited as key evidence in the investigation into the alleged collusion between Lee and Han, who is a senior prosecutor close to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.In the transcript, Lee tells Han that he left another journalist in charge of covering a story on Rhyu Si-min, a retired liberal politician. He then says he is trying to track down the home of Lee Chul to pursue a story on the convicted fraudster and former head of investment firm Value Investment Korea. In response, Han said that such effort is worthwhile.Public broadcaster MBC claimed this part of the conversation indicates collusion, as did another comment Han made when Lee mentioned writing a letter to Lee Chul. In that part of the conversation, Han says Lee may be able to find a new lead.Lee’s legal counsel flatly denied the MBC report, calling it distorted coverage.Lee Chul, who raised the allegation of media-prosecution collusion, claims that the former reporter colluded with Han in pressing him for a list of politicians his company purportedly lobbied.The businessman has been serving time in prison since he was convicted of fraud in 2018, with an appellate court sentencing him to 12 years last year.