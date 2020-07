Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young has pledged to overcome the obstacles of sanctions on North Korea by pursuing a bartering system between the two Koreas.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lee floated the idea of exchanging water from North Korea’s Mount Geumgang and Mount Baekdu and alcohol produced near the Daedong River for rice and medicine from South Korea.Lee said he believes it would be desirable to pursue such small-scale trade on the humanitarian exchange and cooperation level.Lee was apparently providing details on his "small trade initiative" that he had mentioned in a written response to questions by lawmakers regarding his views on key issues.Asked what he wants to do first once in office, Lee said restore dialogue between the two Koreas.Lee’s confirmation hearing is scheduled to be held on Thursday.