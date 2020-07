Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae claims that she is now being persecuted.Taking to social media on Tuesday, she wrote that the main opposition singled her out for persecution when it submitted a bill calling for her impeachment.She added that she will continue to focus on upholding fairness and justice.On Monday, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and the minor opposition People’s Party jointly submitted a bill to the National Assembly seeking to impeach Choo for allegedly abusing power and harming the independence of investigations.The bill will be put up for a vote at a plenary session of the assembly on Friday.