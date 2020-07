Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors looking into alleged collusion between ex-Channel A reporter Lee Dong-jae and senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon say a transcript of a conversation between the two men appears to be incomplete.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office made the assessment on Tuesday shortly after Lee’s legal counsel unveiled what it claimed was the full text of the conversation that Lee and Han had back in February.The prosecution said there are parts in which expressions and the context were inaccurately transcribed. Prosecutors also said parts deemed crucial to the investigation appear to have been shortened or omitted.Lee’s counsel dismissed the prosecution’s assessment, saying nothing has been intentionally omitted or shortened.