Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says it is continuously groping for a solution in its pursuit of resuming tours to Mount Geumgang in North Korea either in a “creative” way or through close communication with Washington.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol made the remark in a regular briefing on Tuesday when asked whether the government is coordinating with the U.S. on the matter.The spokesman added that the two allies are closely coordinating over several issues.Unification Minister Nominee Lee In-young said on Monday that he will propose a cooperative project with North Korea, calling it a “creative solution” to the Mount Geumgang issue.The relaunch of tours by individual South Koreans to the North Korean mountains is considered by some a way of enhancing inter-Korean ties, while critics argue it should be pursued within the international sanctions regime.