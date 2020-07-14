S. Korean Civic Groups Engaging N. Korea Face Strengthened Gov't Oversight

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government is strengthening its oversight of state-funded local civic groups established to engage in matters regarding the Korean Peninsula.According to some groups dealing with North Korean human rights and defectors on Tuesday, the Unification Ministry sent them a written request the previous day calling on them to self-check their compatibility with six requirements for receiving government assistance.The requirements demand groups pursue projects that benefit a multitude of unspecified people instead of their members, not support or oppose a certain political party and not aim to spread specific religious creeds.The written request is apparently in step with the ministry’s move last Friday to revoke the licenses of two defectors-led anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns, which was criticized for inducing recent North Korean military moves against the South.The ministry earlier said it will conduct similar surveys on 25 nonprofit entities registered with it.