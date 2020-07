Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. intelligence and military authorities have warned against external intervention in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, citing North Korea as a potential threat.During a webinar with U.S. Army leaders on Monday, Paul Nakasone, director of the U.S. National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command, pointed to Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, accusing them of influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.Also arguing that the four countries exploited classified systems, disrupted communications, and performed destructive attacks on previous U.S. elections, Nakasone warned against potential attempts to repeat such activities.He said the U.S. will act against such attempts from its adversaries, noting the number one objective at the NSA and USCybercom is a safe, secure and legitimate election.