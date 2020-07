Photo : YONHAP News

Five executives of GM Korea, including its CEO, have been indicted for violating a local law aimed at protecting contract workers.Prosecutors, including from Incheon, where the automaker is headquartered, and from Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, which houses one of its assembly plants, filed the indictments on Tuesday.CEO Kaher Kazem and four other GM Korea executives are suspected of hiring around 17-hundred contract workers supplied by 24 subcontractors and dispatching them to actual auto production sites in violation of the law. Violators face up to three three years in prison or 30 million won in fines.All but one of the subcontractors were also indicted on the same charge.The prosecution’s move came two and a half years after GM Korea’s labor union filed a criminal accusation against the company’s managers over employment practices.