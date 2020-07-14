Pentagon Reaffirms Review of Global Force Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Tuesday that the U.S. will continue the ongoing review of its global force posture, reaffirming the Pentagon chief's remarks that he will look into modifications to deployments worldwide.U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has issued no orders to withdraw forces from the Korean Peninsula, but the U.S. will continue to look at "adjustments" at every command in every theater to make sure it is optimizing its forces.Asked to elaborate on the secretary's remarks, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters at a press briefing that the secretary's comments on Korea were pretty clear.Hoffman said it is a continuous process and the U.S. will act in conjunction with its allies, adding Washington will have "recommendations" that it may make in the future.The spokesperson, however, refused to elaborate on whether the "review" means a reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea.