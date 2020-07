Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean employee at a local builder has died in Russia while receiving treatment for COVID-19.The South Korean Consulate General in Irkutsk said on Tuesday that the worker died Monday at a hospital in Omsk, located in southwestern Siberia, 25-hundred kilometers from Moscow.The builder is participating in the state Russian gas firm Gazprom's project to modernize its refinery in Omsk.The worker had been receiving treatment at the hospital since testing positive for the virus on July 10. Seven other employees also tested positive, with two of them hospitalized.The South Korean builder won the construction order in 2018 and has reportedly deployed about 50 workers for the Russian project. It plans to bring home all the workers and their families except for essential personnel.